Forman School, unique among dyslexia schools, provides a challenging and supportive learning environment for youth with diagnosed learning differences. Founded in 1930 by John Forman, the school focuses on providing a transformative education to promote multi-faceted learning and development for the whole student. The founders of the school were committed to research-driven teaching methods to fill the gap left by traditional institutions. The Forman School is more than just a prep school in CT; our mission is to provide a holistic learning experience so that every student graduates with the skills and confidence they need to attend an institution of higher learning and succeed in life.



