Most homeowners give little thought to where wastewater ends up when they do laundry, run the dishwasher, or flush the toilet. Though most homes are connected to sewer systems that drain into water treatment plants, others are connected to septic systems. To keep these crucial systems in good working order, regular septic tank cleaning and maintenance are required.

When you call us for a septic cleaning and maintenance, you’ll get the benefit of years of experience with a great reputation as a top Kitsap County septic company in Bremerton WA. During the pumping and cleaning process, your service technician will evaluate the entire system, identifying small problems before they turn into big ones. Early detection of baffle and filter issues may allow for a faster and more inexpensive fix while restoring the system’s proper operation.

Without prompt diagnosis and treatment, such problems may lead to backups, cracks, leaks, and system failure. Regular septic service removes harmful buildup from the tank, allowing sludge and solids to break down and preventing hazardous waste from getting into the drainfield.