Stampede Pest Control
    Stampede Pest Control was founded by Kent Hooper and Randy Bluth. Kent has worked successfully in the pest control industry for over 10 years.


    Previously Kent was the Vice President of Sales for a large Texas-based pest control company and led the company as one of the fastest growing pest control services in Texas. Randy has over 30 years of successful business and investment skills and contributes his financial expertise as a corporate principal and primary investor.


    Stampede Pest Control is currently leading the way in pest control application and customer service. Our mission is to maintain the highest quality of residential and commercial application with consistent customer satisfaction. Our ultimate aim is to help homeowners and business owners experience a lifestyle free of unwanted pests.

    Services
    Pest control service
    Service areas
    Cypress
    Address
    16522 House & Hahl Road
    77433 Cypress
    United States
    +1-2817646242 www.stampedepestcontrol.com
