Ben Otis Real Estate Team
Real Estate Agents in Allegan
    My goal as your Realtor, is to find yourself so pleased with my services that you can’t help but recommend me to your family and friends. You should know how important it is to find the right real estate agent when you are focusing on a financial investment as substantial and as personal as your home. I am fully committed to providing you with what my company calls “The Weichert Difference” – a noticeably higher level of service that will make your real estate experience as easy and as stress-free as possible.
    Service areas
    Allegan
    Address
    243 Hubbard St,
    49010 Allegan
    United States
    +1-2695126290 benotis.com
