Ningbo Lida Pneumatic Complete Sets Co., Ltd. is founded in 1994, is professional to

provide customers the pneumatic execution, direction control, air source treatment, and all kinds of auxiliary services and

personalized solutions. We have been listed as national high-tech enterprises, the national technology innovation fund, the national liquid air industry association governing units. Brand pneumatic components won Ningbo well-known trademark and repeatedly been rated as quality trustworthy by the product quality supervision department. We do not only sell well all over the country, but also exported to Europe, America, Middle East, and Southeast Asian countries.