Ningbo Lida Pneumatic Complete Co., Ltd.
    • Pneumatic Control Solenoid Valves, Ningbo Lida Pneumatic Complete Co., Ltd. Ningbo Lida Pneumatic Complete Co., Ltd. Garden Pool Cork Beige
    Pneumatic Control Solenoid Valves

    Ningbo Lida Pneumatic Complete Sets Co., Ltd. is founded in 1994, is professional to 

    air source treatment

     provide customers the pneumatic execution, direction control, air source treatment, and all kinds of auxiliary services and 

    air pressure regulator

     personalized solutions. We have been listed as national high-tech enterprises, the national technology innovation fund, the national liquid air industry association governing units.Brand pneumatic components won Ningbo well-known trademark and repeatedly been rated as quality trustworthy by the product quality supervision department. We do not only sell well all over the country, but also exported to Europe, America, Middle East, and Southeast Asian countries.

    Service areas
    Ningbo
    Address
    315500 Ningbo
    Macau SAR China
    +86-57488856388 www.nblida.com
