Austek Play Pty Ltd
Other Businesses in Capalaba
    • Do you want exciting playground gears for your school, kindergarten, day-care or home? Then Austek Play brings you a wide range of children’s playground equipment. Add fun and joy to your school playground with our exquisite products like climbers, springers, rockers, spinners, carousels, standard and inclusive play slides, swings and many more. We also offer custom-designed units to fit the ground space and deliver maximum results. Our professionals design the equipment and slides that not only enhance the physical growth of kids but also strengthen their motor skills. Get the most advanced and safe playground tools from the largest supplier of playground equipment. Get in touch today to get quote.

    Services
    • Commercial Playground Equipment
    • School Playground Equipment
    • School Playground Equipment Australia
    Service areas
    Brisbane and Capalaba
    Address
    Unit 1/45 Neumann Rd
    4157 Capalaba
    Australia
    +61-1300433364 www.austekplay.com.au
