Jubaili Bros
    • Generator Manufacturing Companies in UAE - Jubaili Bros SAL
    Jubaili Bros is a leading supplier of Power Solutions in the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. Our strength is being able to offer an extensive range of premium quality Diesel Power Generators (10 to 2200 KVA) Open & Silent - powered by Perkins and Lister Petter Engines, Power for Rent, Mobile Light Towers, 24/7 After Sales Service and a complete range of Genuine Spare Parts over a wide geographic coverage.
    • Generator Munufacturer
    • Generator Suppliers
    Dubai
    Address
    Jebel Ali Freezone Mina Jebel Ali—1312nd St—Dubai—United Arab Emirates
    16520 Dubai
    United Arab Emirates
    +971-48832023 www.jubailibros.com
