Facing shortage of potable water in your locality? Water2Go has got you covered. With Melbourne-wide fresh water supply as well as across the suburbs, Water2Go is a name you can count on. Our water trucks operate 7 days a week, giving your immediate access to fresh water whenever you need. With everyday water delivery capacity up to 150,000 litres and 100% uptime, rest assured that your water requirements will be well catered to all year round. Our water is free from bacteria, pathogens and odour and has low iron and calcium content, which allows for prolonged storage. Apart from drinking purposes, you can use our water in your garden or to clean glass surfaces. Call now to get freshly-sourced-from-the-spring water at your doorstep.