Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
MISS GOGI KOREAN BBQ RESTAURANT
Other Businesses in Doraville
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium

    • Located in the HMart plaza in Doravill, Miss Gogi offers the ultimate Korean BBQ experience. Premium quality beef, pork, chicken and seafood are grilled to perfection right in-front of you, and our signature Korean dishes are made fresh in the kitchen. Don’t forget to enjoy our banchan, Korean side dishes, made with the most fresh ingredients!


    Our ambiance is warm and inviting, so you can truly enjoy your dining experience. So come and enjoy MISS GOGI with your friends, family, and co-workers!


    Keywords: Korean Barbecue Restaurant, BBQ Restaurant, Korean Restaurant, Korean Beef Restaurant, Asian Restaurant, Bar & Grill, Steak House, Takeout Restaurant


    Hours: Monday – Sunday: 11AM–9PM


    Service areas
    Doraville
    Address
    6035 Peachtree Rd Ste C115
    30360 Doraville
    United States
    +1-7702203003 missgogiatl.com
      Add SEO element