il baretto—espresso bar
General Contractors in Albany Creek
    • il baretto is your local espresso bar and cafe and so much more! We have a beautiful range of brunch and breakfast options - smashed avo, pancakes, eggs benedict and more! Perfect coffee, iced drinks, juices, smoothies and even protein shakes to enjoy! Our lunch menu is full of classic pastas and risottos, salads, barramundi, gourmet pizzas, burgers (beef, chicken, haloumi) and more! Great vegetarian options for you too! Join us for Tapas night on Fridays and Saturdays! We have a new menu every week, perfect for events and family gatherings. We have our liquior license too, so alcohol is available including tap beer, bottled beer, wines and a range of spirits too! We've even got fancy cocktails for you to enjoy.


    Services
    • espresso bar
    • Canadian Pancakes
    • Mushroom and Chicken Pasta
    • Sweet Potato Rostie
    • Pumpkin and Prosciutto Pizza
    • Asian Chicken Salad
    • Barramundi
    Service areas
    Albany Creek
    Address
    700 Albany Creek Rd
    4035 Albany Creek
    Australia
    +61-735057186 ilbaretto.com.au
