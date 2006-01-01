Established in 2006, the Trimax Group of Companies was established, majoring in the field of Designing, Supplying, Installing and Maintaining of Fire Prevention Systems throughout Malaysia (Southeast Asia Region) trading as Trimax Asia Engineering & Construction.

The group was named Trimax (Tri-Max) since it was established by 3 (Tri) company founders that are still actively managing the ever expanding business. As our ultimate goal was to Maximize our capital and potentials, hence the word Max was also incorporated into the name.

Since there was a demand in the market during the peak of early our performing years, we’ve established another division for Building Maintenance & Construction Works. We are proud to be among the highly reputable fire-contractors in the field of Fire Protection Systems and also Building Maintenance Services in the region.

We are now expanding our services to the European region particularly in the United Kingdom trading as Trimax Southwest, based in South Devon, the South West of England. Our Trimax business culture remains the same as being dedicated to providing each and every one of our customers the superb service they deserve. Trimax Southwest’s service is designed around YOU-our client.

From site visit to implementation, we will customize a quotation to fit your needs and budget. Even on unexpected situations where emergency services are required, we are always prepared. Our attention to detail and competitive pricing make us the Property Maintenance company of choice. When your property is in our care, you can be sure perfection is our goal!



