Hair Plus Beauty Supplies
Other Businesses in Little Rock
    • Hair Plus Beauty Supplies was founded on the core principles of high ethical and moral standards. We treat every customer with fairness and southern hospitality. We have taken the time to build relationships with each of our customers and to this day we have many loyal customers that have been shopping with us since we first opened our doors in 1990. We Carry a full line of human hair and wigs. We also carry large selections of braids, electronic hair tools, hair care products, fashion accessories, barber and cosmetologist supplies. Come in and see why we are the number one beauty supply in the state of Arkansas. We offer the best service and lowest price on all of our products. Established in 1990.
    Services
    Beauty Supply Store
    Service areas
    Little Rock
    Address
    2403 Broadway St
    72206 Little Rock
    United States
    +1-5013754014 hair-plus-beauty-supply.business.site
