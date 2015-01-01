Relying on the research and development teams of
Eco-Friendly Food Storage Containers
several universities in China, we are committed to the development of environmentally friendly and biodegradable raw materials.We have participated in the discussion, development and production of new environment-friendly and
Eco-friendly plastic Fresh Food Tray
biodegradable raw materials.Our wholesale Eco-friendly Plastic Kitchen Fresh-Keeping Boxes Online are in line with international standards,and are mainly exported to Europe, America, Japan and other destinations around the world
- Service areas
- Taizhou
- Address
-
Xinyuan Road,Yuanqiao Industrial Area,Huangyan District, Taizhou,Zhejiang,China
317500 Taizhou
Macau SAR China
+86-15345764339 www.lf-plastic.com