We are a specialist residential property management agency, servicing landlords and tenants in the Hamilton and Tauranga areas. As a dedicated property management practice, we aim to provide a personalized yet professional approach to servicing the property needs of landlords, while maximizing cash-flow and returns on investment property, through proactive management of their real estate.
- Services
- property management
- property management agency
- investment property
- Service areas
- Hamilton
- Address
-
3253 New Zealand State Highway 94, Whitiora
3253 Hamilton
New Zealand
+64-223033449 www.athomepropertymanagement.co.nz