Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
DAT Engineering Consultancy
Architects in Dubai
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium
    • Click to complete

    DAT Engineering Consultants is your gateway to expertise in Engineering, Architecture and Structure Design and Project Management. We offer our clients a wide range of Consulting and Advisory Services. DAT Engineering Consultants in Sharjah, UAE developed from Dubai Approvals Team that has gained the trust of their clients and the respect of their peers over the years with their commitment to quality and dedication to hard work. We are one of the top engineering consultants in Dubai expertise in design of new Buildings, Villa design, Evaluation, Renovation and Repair of existing structures, on addition offering wide range of services like Structural design, Architectural Engineering, Construction Engineering, MEP Engineering, Interior Design and Project Management.

    Services
    Engineering Consultants
    Service areas
    Dubai
    Address
    Business Bay, Dubai
    00000 Dubai
    United Arab Emirates
    +971-42447711 www.datconsultancy.com
      Add SEO element