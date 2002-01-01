Business Email: info@lagunahillssmiles.com





We use the latest equipment to diagnose and treat all aspects of dentistry. Our services include preventive treatment, crowns, bridges, dentures, partials, amalgam-free fillings, root canals, cosmetic veneers, teeth whitening, wisdom tooth extraction, and implant restoration. Be sure to give us a call if you have any questions, we are ready to serve you Dr Narcisa Dobrescu graduated in Europe at University of Medicine and Pharmacy — School of Dentistry Bucharest in 1993. She then got her Dental Licence in California (USC) in 2002. Her clinical experience covers all general dentistry procedures. Dr Dobrescu has had intensive postgraduate training (Esthetic Professional Institute) in reconstructive dentistry, full mouth reconstruction and cosmetic dentistry. Her qualifications set her apart and show her commitment to excellence in dentistry. Hobbies are gardening, animals and reading.





Keywords: Dentist, Dentist office, Dentist near me, Emergency dentist, Pediatric dentist, Family dentist, Kids dentist, Dental clinic, Dental implants, Cost of dental implants, Teeth whitening, Wisdom teeth removal, Teeth cleaning





Hour: Mon - Thurs: 9 am -5 pm, Fri - Sat — BY APPT ONLY, Sunday — CLOSED





Payment: Cash, Check, Care Credit & All Major Credit Cards





Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Narcisa-Dobrescu-DDS-N-D-Dental-Care-1896994007204160





Google: https://g.page/LagunaHillsDentistry





Yelp: https://www.yelp.com/biz/narcisa-dobrescu-dds-n-d-dental-care-laguna-hills-2



