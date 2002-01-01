Your browser is out-of-date.

Narcisa Dobrescu DDS—N D Dental Care
Other Businesses in Laguna Hills
    • Business Email: info@lagunahillssmiles.com


    We use the latest equipment to diagnose and treat all aspects of dentistry. Our services include preventive treatment, crowns, bridges, dentures, partials, amalgam-free fillings, root canals, cosmetic veneers, teeth whitening, wisdom tooth extraction, and implant restoration. Be sure to give us a call if you have any questions, we are ready to serve you Dr Narcisa Dobrescu graduated in Europe at University of Medicine and Pharmacy — School of Dentistry Bucharest in 1993. She then got her Dental Licence in California (USC) in 2002. Her clinical experience covers all general dentistry procedures. Dr Dobrescu has had intensive postgraduate training (Esthetic Professional Institute) in reconstructive dentistry, full mouth reconstruction and cosmetic dentistry. Her qualifications set her apart and show her commitment to excellence in dentistry. Hobbies are gardening, animals and reading.


    Keywords: Dentist, Dentist office, Dentist near me, Emergency dentist, Pediatric dentist, Family dentist, Kids dentist,  Dental clinic, Dental implants, Cost of dental implants, Teeth whitening, Wisdom teeth removal, Teeth cleaning


    Hour: Mon - Thurs: 9 am -5 pm, Fri - Sat — BY APPT ONLY, Sunday — CLOSED


    Payment: Cash, Check, Care Credit & All Major Credit Cards


    Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Narcisa-Dobrescu-DDS-N-D-Dental-Care-1896994007204160


    Google: https://g.page/LagunaHillsDentistry


    Yelp: https://www.yelp.com/biz/narcisa-dobrescu-dds-n-d-dental-care-laguna-hills-2


    Service areas
    Laguna Hills
    Address
    24401 Ridge Route Dr. #107-A
    92653 Laguna Hills
    United States
    +1-9495882112 dentistrylagunahills.com
