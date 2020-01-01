Sungrade was conceived of and shaped by veterans in the solar industry. Their experiences instilled in them a burning passion to help clean up our environment, and to make solar energy as accessible as possible. We approach our business with the knowledge that it’s not a matter of “if” the Earth will transition to clean energy, but “when”.

In just three years, we’ve grown from a small startup servicing just the East Bay to one of the most recognized solar brands in California.

We take time with every single one of our customers to come up with the best solution for your unique home and situation, and we’re always here to answer your questions.

The best people, the right options, constant innovation, and the most efficient process in the solar industry is what we bring to the table. We make transitioning to clean solar energy simple; the way it should be.