North County Abby Real Estate
Real Estate Agents in Encinitas
    • Abby Burtness has developed a reputation as a leading real estate agent in the North County San Diego area, specializing in premier and exclusive listings of luxury homes in Carlsbad, Encinitas, Del Mar, Rancho Santa Fe and beyond. She consistently receives top accolades from clients and co-workers for her commitment to her clients and her unmatched work ethic. Abby has received international acclaim from the architectural & estate communities and represents some of the most exclusive residences across North San Diego. Abby’s professional progression has resulted in her becoming one of the top real estate agents in North County San Diego.

    Services
    • Real Estate
    • industrial real estate agent near me
    • Encinitas Real Estate
    • Real Estate Agents
    Service areas
    Encinitas
    Address
    851 S Coast Hwy 101
    92024 Encinitas
    United States
    +1-7605792662 www.northcountyabby.com
