Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Shine Protect
Other Businesses in Kelowna
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium

    • The best Mobile auto detailing company in Kelowna BC. We make sure your car, truck, RV or Boat is kept in like new condition inside and out with our mobile exterior  car detailing service, headlight restoration, paint protection films, ceramic paint protection, RV detailing, boat detailing services and our interior detailing service. We service all of Kelowna including, Rutland, Black Mountain, Dilworth, Glenmore, Lower mission, Upper Mission, East Kelowna, West Kelowna, Peachland , Lakecountry with professional mobile detailing work at affordable prices and work you can count on time and again for the professional look for all your vehicals.


    Service areas
    Kelowna
    Address
    15 2670 Enterprise Way, BC
    V1X 7J6 Kelowna
    Canada
    +1-7784029489 shineprotect.ca
      Add SEO element