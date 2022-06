At DeWaard and Bode, the Appliance and Mattress Giants, you will experience shopping like it's meant to be, Great Selection, Great Prices and Great Service! DeWaard and Bode has a great selection of Appliances, Mattresses, Furniture and HDTVS.

Services Furniture Service areas Bellingham Address 4175 Hannegan Rd

98226 Bellingham

United States

+1-3607335900 www.dewaardandbode.com