Equilibrium Inspections Inc
Home Builders in Dollard-Des Ormeaux
    • Equilibrium Inspections Inc is a company specializing in quality residential property inspections , offered in both English and French, in the greater Montreal area and beyond.. I am Equilibrium's main inspector, Laurent Benattar. I am a Certified Professional Inspector with the Quebec chapter of the International Association of Certified Home Inspectors (InterNACHI® Quebec) and carry current errors and omissions and liability Insurance. I have a solid understanding of the different systems which comprise a house and how they interact. This holistic understanding does not only focus on the functionality of each individual part of a home (structure, roof, electrical, plumbing, foundation etc); but when one is out of sync, how it may affect the other systems and the building as a whole.



    Address : 39 Place Canterbury, Dollard-des-Ormeaux, QC H9B 2H7, Canada


    Email : eqinspect@gmail.com


    Phone : 5142647875


    https://www.eqinspections.ca/eng-home.html


    Dollard-des-Ormeaux
    Dollard-Des Ormeaux
    39 Place Canterbury
    H9B 2H7 Dollard-Des Ormeaux
    Canada
    +1-5142647875 www.eqinspections.ca
