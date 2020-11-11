Your browser is out-of-date.

GC Plumbing
Plumbers in Cape Town
Services

  • plumbing services
  • plumbing maintenance services
  • sewer cleaning
  • plumbing installation
  • geyser replacement
  • plumber near me
  • drain services
  • drain unblocking
  • leak detection
  • plumbing repairs
  • commercial plumbing
  • residential plumbing
  • emergency plumbing
  • geysers
  • pipe repair
  • burst geyser
  • faucet repair
  • unclog toilet
  • general plumbing services
  • burst pipes
  • toilet maintenance
Price/hr: $31.2

Projects

    Plumbing reno

    GC Plumbing offer reliable, competent staff and professional services. We fix any plumbing or maintenance issue(s) and trust me when we say that we have seen them all. We’ve been operating in the Cape Town area since 2016. Look no further for a solution to your plumbing, drainage problems or renovations. We can do any job you need to be done and for the right price.


    Our responsibility is to provide with the most up to date and innovative solutions (for residential, commercial and industrial)


    Call us now!


    Service areas
    Cape Town
    Address
    6 Lyle road
    7700 Cape Town
    South Africa
    +27-210231707 www.gc-plumbing.co.za
