Our suite of specialised services include reefer, hazmat, Bonded and liquor transport, so whether you need to move refrigerated goods, hazardous materials or fragile cargo, we are fully licensed and equipped to handle all your special transportation requirements. We take care of requests that other transportation companies can't. For heavy loads, we offer transport via tri-axle chassis that can transport overweight containers. We also provide warehousing services – devanning, pelletizing and Transloading - all designed to provide the most cost effective and secure means of transporting your goods. What sets us apart is the hands-on nature of our team. From our front office staff, to our drivers and warehouse partners, we offer dedicated, personal attention to each and every customer. We focus on delivering a limited range of services to ensure we do them well. Combined with our advanced online rates and delivery tracking technology, which provides regular updates to customers. We at TMX Intermodal are proud to say that we offer the best transportation solutions in the business. We look forward to discussing your transportation and logistics requirements so call or email us today. TMX Intermodal: Delivery to the right place, on time, every time.

Services Drayage Services Service areas Portsmouth Address 801 Broad St

23707 Portsmouth

United States

+1-7572767000 www.tmxintermodal.com