Beautiful hanging swing chairs and daybeds are the passion of Studio Stirling. They are made from steel and are strong and durable. Each one is made by hand and it allows for each piece to have individualism and uniqueness in some of the pattern detailing due to the variance of craftsmanship. Some of our most popular models are the nest egg, recliner and basket. All of them are ideal for inside or outside use and look gorgeous on a deck, patio, hanging from a branch of a tree or anywhere indoors. Children and teens love them, to play on outside and also to chill in or when reading a book in their rooms. A variety of designs and cushion choices are available. Custom and exclusive designs can be discussed.