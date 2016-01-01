Your browser is out-of-date.

Studio Stirling pty (ltd)
Furniture & Accessories in Johannesburg
Reviews (0)
Projects

    • Studio Stirling Debossed Sling Collection - Minimal 21st Century Sculptural Functional Art, Tubular Steel Rust Protected and Powder Coated Hanging Chairs or Swing Seats, Studio Stirling pty (ltd) Studio Stirling pty (ltd) ArtworkOther artistic objects Leather Brown
    Studio Stirling Debossed Sling Collection - Minimal 21st Century Sculptural Functional Art, Tubular Steel Rust Protected and Powder Coated Hanging Chairs or Swing Seats, Studio Stirling pty (ltd) Studio Stirling pty (ltd) Corridor, hallway & stairsSeating Leather Brown
    Studio Stirling Debossed Sling Collection - Minimal 21st Century Sculptural Functional Art, Tubular Steel Rust Protected and Powder Coated Hanging Chairs or Swing Seats, Studio Stirling pty (ltd) Studio Stirling pty (ltd) Interior landscaping Leather Brown
    Studio Stirling Debossed Sling Collection - Minimal 21st Century Sculptural Functional Art, Tubular Steel Rust Protected and Powder Coated Hanging Chairs or Swing Seats
    Studio Stirling Face of Africa Leather Sling Collection - Minimal 21st Century Sculptural Functional Art, Tubular Steel Rust Protected, Powder Coated, Genuine Leather, Hanging Chairs or Swing Seats, Studio Stirling pty (ltd) Studio Stirling pty (ltd) Balconies, verandas & terraces Furniture Leather Black
    Studio Stirling Face of Africa Leather Sling Collection - Minimal 21st Century Sculptural Functional Art, Tubular Steel Rust Protected, Powder Coated, Genuine Leather, Hanging Chairs or Swing Seats, Studio Stirling pty (ltd) Studio Stirling pty (ltd) BedroomSofas & chaise longue Leather Black
    Studio Stirling Face of Africa Leather Sling Collection - Minimal 21st Century Sculptural Functional Art, Tubular Steel Rust Protected, Powder Coated, Genuine Leather, Hanging Chairs or Swing Seats, Studio Stirling pty (ltd) Studio Stirling pty (ltd) Corridor, hallway & stairsSeating Leather Black
    Studio Stirling Face of Africa Leather Sling Collection - Minimal 21st Century Sculptural Functional Art, Tubular Steel Rust Protected, Powder Coated, Genuine Leather, Hanging Chairs or Swing Seats
    Studio Stirling Soft Leather Sling Collection - Minimal 21st Century Sculptural Functional Art, Tubular Steel Rust Protected and Powder Coated, Genuine Leather, Hanging Chairs or Swing Seats, Studio Stirling pty (ltd) Studio Stirling pty (ltd) ArtworkSculptures Leather Metallic/Silver
    Studio Stirling Soft Leather Sling Collection - Minimal 21st Century Sculptural Functional Art, Tubular Steel Rust Protected and Powder Coated, Genuine Leather, Hanging Chairs or Swing Seats, Studio Stirling pty (ltd) Studio Stirling pty (ltd) Balconies, verandas & terraces Furniture Leather Metallic/Silver
    Studio Stirling Soft Leather Sling Collection - Minimal 21st Century Sculptural Functional Art, Tubular Steel Rust Protected and Powder Coated, Genuine Leather, Hanging Chairs or Swing Seats, Studio Stirling pty (ltd) Studio Stirling pty (ltd) Corridor, hallway & stairsSeating Leather Brown
    Studio Stirling Soft Leather Sling Collection - Minimal 21st Century Sculptural Functional Art, Tubular Steel Rust Protected and Powder Coated, Genuine Leather, Hanging Chairs or Swing Seats
    Studio Stirling Embroidery Chair Collection - Minimal 21st Century Sculptural Functional Art, Tubular Steel Rust Protected and Powder Coated Hanging Chairs or Swing Seats, Studio Stirling pty (ltd) Studio Stirling pty (ltd) Balconies, verandas & terraces Furniture Iron/Steel Blue
    Studio Stirling Embroidery Chair Collection - Minimal 21st Century Sculptural Functional Art, Tubular Steel Rust Protected and Powder Coated Hanging Chairs or Swing Seats, Studio Stirling pty (ltd) Studio Stirling pty (ltd) Corridor, hallway & stairsSeating Iron/Steel Black
    Studio Stirling Embroidery Chair Collection - Minimal 21st Century Sculptural Functional Art, Tubular Steel Rust Protected and Powder Coated Hanging Chairs or Swing Seats, Studio Stirling pty (ltd) Studio Stirling pty (ltd) Garden Furniture Iron/Steel Blue
    Studio Stirling Embroidery Chair Collection - Minimal 21st Century Sculptural Functional Art, Tubular Steel Rust Protected and Powder Coated Hanging Chairs or Swing Seats
    Studio Stirling Basket Collection - Minimal 21st Century Sculptural Functional Art, Tubular Steel Rust Protected and Powder Coated Hanging Chairs or Swing Seats, Studio Stirling pty (ltd) Studio Stirling pty (ltd) Balconies, verandas & terraces Furniture Iron/Steel Black
    Studio Stirling Basket Collection - Minimal 21st Century Sculptural Functional Art, Tubular Steel Rust Protected and Powder Coated Hanging Chairs or Swing Seats, Studio Stirling pty (ltd) Studio Stirling pty (ltd) Corridor, hallway & stairsSeating Iron/Steel Black
    Studio Stirling Basket Collection - Minimal 21st Century Sculptural Functional Art, Tubular Steel Rust Protected and Powder Coated Hanging Chairs or Swing Seats, Studio Stirling pty (ltd) Studio Stirling pty (ltd) Garden Furniture Iron/Steel Black
    Studio Stirling Basket Collection - Minimal 21st Century Sculptural Functional Art, Tubular Steel Rust Protected and Powder Coated Hanging Chairs or Swing Seats
    Studio Stirling Wheel Collection - Minimal 21st Century Sculptural Functional Art, Tubular Steel Rust Protected and Powder Coated Hanging Chairs or Swing Seats, Studio Stirling pty (ltd) Studio Stirling pty (ltd) Balconies, verandas & terraces Furniture Iron/Steel Black
    Studio Stirling Wheel Collection - Minimal 21st Century Sculptural Functional Art, Tubular Steel Rust Protected and Powder Coated Hanging Chairs or Swing Seats, Studio Stirling pty (ltd) Studio Stirling pty (ltd) Corridor, hallway & stairsSeating Iron/Steel Black
    Studio Stirling Wheel Collection - Minimal 21st Century Sculptural Functional Art, Tubular Steel Rust Protected and Powder Coated Hanging Chairs or Swing Seats, Studio Stirling pty (ltd) Studio Stirling pty (ltd) Garden Furniture Iron/Steel White
    Studio Stirling Wheel Collection - Minimal 21st Century Sculptural Functional Art, Tubular Steel Rust Protected and Powder Coated Hanging Chairs or Swing Seats
    Beautiful hanging swing chairs and daybeds are the passion of Studio Stirling.  They are made from steel and are strong and durable. Each one is made by hand and it allows for each piece to have individualism and uniqueness in some of the pattern detailing due to the variance of craftsmanship. Some of our most popular models are the nest egg, recliner and basket. All of them are ideal for inside or outside use and look gorgeous on a deck, patio, hanging from a branch of a tree or anywhere indoors. Children and teens love them, to play on outside and also to chill in or when reading a book in their rooms. A variety of designs and cushion choices are available. Custom and exclusive designs can be discussed.

    Service areas
    Worldwide
    Company awards
    • 2016 Interior Design Best of The Year Award
    • 2020 Roll's Royce Design Award
    Address
    10 Stirling street, Waverly
    2090 Johannesburg
    South Africa
    +27-836771020 studiostirling.com
