TCI Co, Ltd, was founded in 1980, and now has over 1100 employees worldwide. TCI is a leading biotech company in Taiwan, adopting the concept of Integrated Bioscience Design (IBD) to serve our clients. We manufacture high-performance products, such as nutrient foods (i.e., functional drinks, jellies, powders, tablets, and capsules) and skin care products (i.e., bio-cellulose facial masks and essence concentrates).