Brighton Scaffolding Services
General Contractors in Furze Hill
    • Scaffolding Contractors in the heart of Brighton. Our projects include both domestic and commercial.

    We offer residential, commercial, and industrial scaffolding services. However big or small your project Brighton Scaffolding Services can cater to your needs. Initially, our scaffolding design engineers are available to conduct an onsite survey to fully cost your project. If time is a constraint some surveys we are able to do via video call or simply by email. All photos for surveys should be emailed to brightonscaffoldingserv@gmail.com where one of our team will process and get back to you asap.


    Services
    • Contractor Domestic Scaffolding Project Brighton
    • Commercial Scaffolding Services
    • Industrial Scaffolding
    Service areas
    Furze Hill and Brighton
    Address
    50 Wick Hall
    BN31 NF Furze Hill
    United Kingdom
    +44-1273807477 www.brightonscaffoldingservices.co.uk
