Cottonwood Cove RV Resort is a recreational vacation destination on Shuswap Lake, with RV campsites, boat slips and marina. RV Lots are also available for rent or sale. Offering two lake side beach areas, wireless internet, kids playground, a pavilion, swimming pool & hot tube, dog beach, internal trail network, convenience store, on site boat storage, and surplus parking for visitors and family. All sites are fully serviced with 50/30/15amp power, potable water, and sanitary hookup.

Services Camping Service areas Lee Creek Address V0E 1M4 Lee Creek

Canada

+1-2506792294 cottonwoodcoveresort.ca