Wire Cloth Manufacturers, Inc.
Online Shops in Mine Hill Township
    CUSTOM FABRICATION

    WIRE CLOTH MANufacturers, Inc. was established in 1965. Our reputation as leader in the industrial wire cloth industry had led us to expand our horizon into the retail and commercial product line.


    Our product line includes galvanized welded wire, PVC coated welded wire, hardware cloth, hex netting, PVC coated hex netting, and a wide range of lawn and garden products. We require all suppliers to meet the terms of our purchase order as well as; conform to all levels of quality that we deem necessary to produce a quality product.


    WIRE CLOTH MANufacturers, Inc. carries a large inventory of products and can ship an order within 24 hours. Our experienced sales staff will provide service and technical information whenever possible. Call WIRE CLOTH MAN today for all your industrial, commercial, and retail wire requirements or shop for wire cloth products online and we'll ship them anywhere in the United States.



    Wire Cloth

    Industrial Wire Cloth

    Commercial Mesh Wire Cloth

    Services
    • Sameday Shipment
    • Competitive Pricing
    • Produce a Quality Product
    Service areas
    Mine Hill Township
    Address
    110 Iron Mountain Rd
    07803 Mine Hill Township
    United States
    +1-9733281000 wireclothman.com
