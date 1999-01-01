Your browser is out-of-date.

Zhejiang Hengyang Umbrella Co., Ltd.
Home Appliances in Shaoxing
    • Garden Umbrellas , Zhejiang Hengyang Umbrella Co., Ltd. Zhejiang Hengyang Umbrella Co., Ltd. Garden Accessories & decoration Ceramic Beige
    Garden Umbrellas

    Zhejiang Hengyang Umbrella Co., Ltd. is a collection of 

    OEM factory clothing tent

     outdoor leisure products design, development, production and sales as one of the company which located in China Umbrella City-Songxia Industrial Zone Shangyu District Shaoxing City. Our company was founded in 1999, now we have more than 

    OEM Umbrella Accessories factory

     35000 square meter workshop and more than 350 staff include 50 technicist. Our main products have beach umbrella, garden umbrella, golf umbrella, children’s umbrella, camping tent, leisure tent, gazebo etc. We have a worldwide sales network, Europe, Middle East, America, Asia, Africa, and Australia.

    Service areas
    Shaoxing
    Address
    No. 518 Guangyang Road, Songxia Street, Shangyu District, Shaoxing City, Zhejiang Province, China
    312000 Shaoxing
    Macau SAR China
    +86-18888735578 www.hyumbrella.com
