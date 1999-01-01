Zhejiang Hengyang Umbrella Co., Ltd. is a collection of
outdoor leisure products design, development, production and sales as one of the company which located in China Umbrella City-Songxia Industrial Zone Shangyu District Shaoxing City. Our company was founded in 1999, now we have more than
OEM Umbrella Accessories factory
35000 square meter workshop and more than 350 staff include 50 technicist. Our main products have beach umbrella, garden umbrella, golf umbrella, children’s umbrella, camping tent, leisure tent, gazebo etc. We have a worldwide sales network, Europe, Middle East, America, Asia, Africa, and Australia.
- Service areas
- Shaoxing
- Address
-
No. 518 Guangyang Road, Songxia Street, Shangyu District, Shaoxing City, Zhejiang Province, China
312000 Shaoxing
Macau SAR China
+86-18888735578 www.hyumbrella.com