Douglas Greenberg of Portland serves as a fiduciary, working exclusively with business owners providing independent, unbiased guidance. Douglas Greenberg of Portland has created a private company sales process that incorporates valuation, tax planning and modeling of a transaction. Based on an objective view of their needs and incorporating a deep understanding of the business ownersâ€™ goals, Greenberg creates a customized solution. Prior to forming his advisory, Douglas Greenberg Portland Advisor was an Executive Director at Morgan Stanley for 24 years. Douglas Greenberg has been recognized as a top financial advisor by the Financial Times, Barronâ€™s, Forbes and has earned the Certified Investment Management Analyst (CIMA) designation.





