Painted Earth
Painters in Byron Bay
    • House painting or commercial painting is all about expertise and quality products. While you are confident in your skills; we bring you Australia's largest range of modern, eco-friendly, sustainable paints online. At Painted Earth, we believe in sustainable development and ensure no harm is caused to the environment. Thus, we provide individual painters, painting businesses and other groups with non-toxic, durable and long-lasting paints online. Our paints ensure better results that revitalise your space. So, what are you waiting for? Buy the best quality of paints, renders and wood finishes online. Place your order now and get quick delivery.


    Service areas
    Byron Bay
    Address
    1 Brigantine St
    2481 Byron Bay
    Australia
    +61-431721073 www.painted-earth.com.au
