Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Luxart studio
Interior Architects in Plantation
Overview 3Projects (3) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • BOCA RATON RESIDENCE, Luxart studio Luxart studio Minimalist bedroom
    BOCA RATON RESIDENCE, Luxart studio Luxart studio Living room
    BOCA RATON RESIDENCE
    BAL HARBOUR PENTHOUSE II, Luxart studio Luxart studio Modern Bathroom
    BAL HARBOUR PENTHOUSE II, Luxart studio Luxart studio Modern Bathroom
    BAL HARBOUR PENTHOUSE II, Luxart studio Luxart studio Modern Bathroom
    BAL HARBOUR PENTHOUSE II
    BAL HARBOUR PENTHOUSE I, Luxart studio Luxart studio Modern Bathroom
    BAL HARBOUR PENTHOUSE I, Luxart studio Luxart studio Modern Bathroom
    BAL HARBOUR PENTHOUSE I, Luxart studio Luxart studio Modern Bathroom
    BAL HARBOUR PENTHOUSE I

    Luxart Studio

     Is an interior design firm always focusing on designing functional spaces, and creating balance that meet the needs of each client.

    Services
    - Space planning and furniture plan—Design development and presentation—3D Design rendering —Project management from start to finish—Kitchen remodel and bath design—Custom furniture/ millwork design—Coordination and logistic with contractors
    Service areas
    • Miami
    • Broward and Pompano beach
    Address
    150 S Pine Island Rd, Suite 336
    33324 Plantation
    United States
    +1-9545447958 Luxartstudio.net
      Add SEO element