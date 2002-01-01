Established in 2002 in Los Angeles, relocating to South Florida in 2015, ABRA (Art By Renowned Artist) Gallery offers an eclectic collection of artworks in a variety of medium including original acrylic and oil painting, editioned archival print, and contemporary sculpture.
Our inventory consists of extraordinary artistic talents, both established and emerging, from around the globe. Free from limitations of geographic base and artistic style, we simply focus on beautiful artwork. From figurative to abstract; realist to impressionist; traditional to contemporary.
Art is intended to spark emotion in its viewer; to be understood and loved in varied contexts. This is the core of ABRA Gallery and we hope you will join us as we explore the beauty and importance of art in our lives. Be it a warm peaceful artwork to enhance your living space, or a statement piece for the boardroom, we invite you to browse our collection and find the right piece for you.
- Address
-
713 E Las Olas Blvd
33301 Fort Lauderdale
United States
+1-9549995557 www.abragallery.com