Preparation is the key for top-quality work, be it painting, gib fixing, stopping, tiling or any other home renovation job. And that’s what we offer at GIB Pro Fixing. One of the leading renovation companies in Auckland. With a wealth of experience of over 9 years, we have serviced more than 250 households and commercial buildings in Auckland. Whether you need plasterboard fixing, gib stopping, or painting in Auckland, our professional and experienced technicians can do it all and with perfection. We have the knowledge of high-quality materials and access to cutting edge technologies that guarantee top-of-the-class work. We are so confident in the services that we offer 10 years of warranty on painting and 2 years on plasterboard fixing. So, what are you waiting for? Hire reputed painting & tiling contractors in Auckland. Call us now.



