Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Ningbo Yashi Lighting Science &amp; Technology Co.,ltd
Lighting in Ningbo
Overview 1Projects (1) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • COMMERCIAL BOLLARD LIGHT-YSC3010, Ningbo Yashi Lighting Science & Technology Co.,ltd Ningbo Yashi Lighting Science & Technology Co.,ltd Country house Metal Black
    COMMERCIAL BOLLARD LIGHT-YSC3010

    NINGBO YASHI LIGHTING SCIENCE & TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD is specialized at outdoor lighting over 20 years in Ningbo City, The bollard light manufacturers factory is nearly 50Kms away from Ningbo sea port and 180Kms away from Shanghai sea port which surely strengthen our prompt delivery for your orders.Factory area covers more than 12000 square meters. We has formed manufacturing flow and professional machinery to complete a series of processing such as mould design and die-casting mechanical tooling and surface dealing and product assembling independently.

    Service areas
    Ningbo
    Address
    NO.37,HUDONG INDUSTRIAL PARK,LIANGNONG TOWN,YUYAO,NINGBO,ZHEJIANG,CHINA
    315000 Ningbo
    Macau SAR China
    +86-57462379555 www.yashilight.com
      Add SEO element