Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Guitar Luthier Melbourne | Colourtone Guitars
Other Businesses in Preston
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium

    • Nothing is more heartbreaking for a musician than to see his beloved instrument lose its usability, and if you are the owner of a guitar whose strings don’t seem to be attached to you anymore, bring it to Colourtone Guitars for a fix. We excel at everything concerned with a guitar Luthier in Melbourne, which makes us a fabulous pick for all your guitar needs. We can provide you with efficient repairs and also re-tune it to perfection to ensure that you are pleased with your guitar’s performance. We can also build you a new guitar from scratch keeping your needs in mind for exceptional music experience. Call today.

    Service areas
    Carlton North and Preston
    Address
    37 O’Keefe Street
    3072 Preston
    Australia
    +61-435206213 www.colourtoneguitars.com
      Add SEO element