When it comes to painting, every stroke counts and we at Flamingo Exterior Plastering ensures those strokes really create a difference. Following a strict selection process, we bring out the best painters at your service. They know their job and do it with perfection. With years of knowledge and skill to paint all kinds of surfaces, we give a whole new look to your home. Whether you need an interior house painting or exterior painting, Flamingo are the experts you can count upon. Using the latest tools and high-quality environmental-friendly paints, you are assured of getting excellent painting services with the highest level of customer satisfaction. So, why wait? Call our skilled painters today.



