A roof serves as the most essential part of your buildings structure. It protects everything that lies underneath, which is the reason why its so important in making sure that your roof is in prime condition. At EC ROOFING we are willing and able with the installation or maintenance of your roof. We take pride in our work setting an elite standard when it comes to roofing services. EC Roofing strives to be unique and stand out from the other roofing companies. Our experienced, forward-thinking, and dynamic team has successfully combined traditional workflows with the most cutting edge technological advancements in the industry. By focusing on innovation and the ability to staying relevant with the times, we can maintain our position as one of Fontanas and the surrounding areas most respected roofing companies. And we do this without compromising the high standards of quality. A couple of important questions encouraged to be asked concerning an existing roof are;

-Can your roof withstand every storm?

-How efficient is your building/home operating?

If you're not confident or you have an aging roof that's been well weathered, then it may be in your best interest to set an appointment and have one of our inspectors come over and take a look. It's very possible you're subject to further damage without proper flashing installed. As far as efficiency is concerned, a lot of your Building's HVAC system loses its power directly through your roof. Without proper insulation, your energy bills can be sky-high. Have one of our guys come out and take a look at it we might be able to save you money on your seasonal electricity bills.

If youre working with new construction and looking for a roofing contractor to handle that part of the project then look no further. EC Roofing is proficient with all roof types concerning materials and all varieties of construction.

Many of the services we provide include:

Solar panel installation, tile roofing, single ply top (cool roof), modified built up/torch app roofs, single ply pvc (cool roof), concrete and clay tile roof, wood shingle and shake roofs, metal roofs, green roofs/tile 24 roofs, roof coatings, inspections, pedestal and paver systems, below grade water roofing, repairs/emergency repairs, restorations, built-up roofing, new construction, re-roofing, tenant improvements, preventative maintenance.

Our team prides ourselves in being a one-stop contractor in the roofing industry. Give us a call to get an estimate on your New or Re-Roof installation today! We look forward to hearing from you!



