We are thrilled to reveal our new company identity, Zen Spaces. We're staying true to the principles of wellness-based, non-toxic interior design that Statement Design was founded on. And beyond that, Zen Spaces has evolved into a new kind of interior design company, one that puts equal focus on the science of health, wellness, and mindful living. From lighting, to layout, to materials, and more - the residential and commercial spaces we design will encourage inhabitants to live life to the fullest.