Welcome to Knox Mountain Dentistry, Kelowna's newest dentist office. We aim to break the mold of your typical dental office. We offer an environment that strives to connect with the people as we know this isn't just a job, it is our opportunity to help others get better, be better, feel better and live better. We offer a full range of dental services. This allows you to get most of your work done under one roof. Book your dental appointment and come in and see for yourself.