Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Knox Mountain Dentistry
Other Businesses in Kelowna
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium

    • Welcome to Knox Mountain Dentistry, Kelowna's newest dentist office. We aim to break the mold of your typical dental office. We offer an environment that strives to connect with the people as we know this isn't just a job, it is our opportunity to help others get better, be better, feel better and live better. We offer a full range of dental services. This allows you to get most of your work done under one roof. Book your dental appointment and come in and see for yourself.

    Services
    • Kelowna Dentist
    • Dental Clinic Kelowna
    • Emergency Dentist Kelowna
    Service areas
    Kelowna
    Address
    740 Clement Ave #7
    V1Y 0H7 Kelowna
    Canada
    +1-7787210011 knoxmountaindentistry.com
      Add SEO element