Three Rivers Restorative Medicine
    • Three Rivers Restorative Medicine is state of the art, located in Moon Township. We are open five days a week. We welcome questions about our practice, experience, or any specific service.

    As Medical Director of Three Rivers Restorative Medicine of Pittsburgh, Keith Wharton, M.D. helps patients overcome age-related health challenges, including weight gain, lack of energy, low libido, fatigue, and other symptoms commonly associated with menopause, andropause (the male menopause), and thyroid disorders. Dr. Wharton helps women and men correct medical conditions of hormonal imbalance using a combination of personalized nutrition and fitness regimens, pharmaceutical-grade supplementation, stress reduction techniques and bioidentical hormone therapy.


    Service areas
    Moon Township
    Address
    1187 Thorn Run Rd
    15108 Moon Township
    United States
    +1-4127042054 threeriversrestorativemedicine.com
