Michigan Home Zone
Home Builders in Ypsilanti
    • As a leading provider of modular homes and manufactured homes in Michigan, Michigan Home Zone has a model home center, located in Ypsilanti, close to Ann Arbor in Southeast Michigan, for client walkthroughs and more. We also have a design center to help clients customize their new homes to their specific needs. Our Michigan Home Zone experts will be there every step of the way to oversee the delivery and installation of your new home. We also provide assistance when it comes to financing options, and you can also consider our Trade In or Trade Up program for your next modular or manufactured home. Talk to us today to find out more!


    We are your starting point when looking for modular homes or manufactured housing for sale in the Michigan area, with a complete home showcase lot to give you a feel of your new home. Visit michiganhomezone.com to learn more about our modular & manufactured homes, custom homes, modular & manufactured home financial plans, and home floor plans from manufactured homes.


    Michigan Home Zone

    3373 East Michigan Avenue, Ypsilanti

    Michigan 48198

    United States

    Email: info@michiganhomezone.com

    Phone: 844-742-0129

    Website: https://michiganhomezone.com

