Starr Industries
Building Supplies in New York
    Based in New York, Starr Industries LLC is the leading provider in scaffolding solutions, hoist, sidewalk shed, shoring, custom platform, enclosure, and more. Our company offers a wide variety of services and has vast experience operating in many industries. Our dedicated workforce is also comprised of highly trained scaffolders who specialize in installation, modification, fabrication, and design services. You can count on our proficiency in delivering quality solutions that meet the highest safety standards. Call us at 646-756-4648 for a quote!


    Contact us for complete scaffolding solutions from barricades, enclosure, hoist, shoring, roof protection, stair tower, sidewalk bridge/shed, and working platform. Visit our website to learn more about our previous projects.


    Starr Industries LLC

    30 Park Ave, New York

    New York 10016

    United States

    Email: office@starrindustriesllc.com

    Phone: (646) 756-4648

    Fax: 646-328-1092

    Website: http://starrindustriesllc.com/

