OTG Solar Energy Group
General Contractors in Pretoria
    • OTG Solar Energy Group's specialized contractors create and design simple and affordable solar systems and move you into a world where you can quickly and effectively produce and supply your power with the most affordable prices and quality products. We provide customers with a greener, environmentally friendly, safer, and inexpensive form of energy consumption through supplying and installing solar energy products such as solar geysers, solar heating systems, solar battery systems, inverters, solar battery monitoring systems, and solar electricity. We have pleasure knowing that we can save our customers money, especially those with a budget, and give back to mother nature by turning residential homes, commercial and industrial businesses green. Helping clients install solar products is our way of giving back and supporting our clients and the environment.

    Services
    Solar energy contractor
    Service areas
    Pretoria
    Address
    Unit 4,125 Swart Renoster Street
    0081 Pretoria
    South Africa
    +27-120065150 www.otgsolarenergypta.co.za
