Do you have a need for air conditioning experts to assist you in the harsh South African heat, preventing you from enjoying summer in the comfort of your house, office or industrial building? You deserve the best aircon services available and that is what we provide to each of our customers. We support you with our excellent customer services. Our skilled aircon technicians are the best in the business, so reading the following is a MUST.
- Services
- Air Conditioning
- Service areas
- Pretoria
- Address
-
566 Serene Street, Unit 1741, Garsfontein-East
0042 Pretoria
South Africa
+27-872502686 www.airconditioningpta.co.za