Milwaukee Yard Privacy Company
Fencing & Gates in Milwaukee
Reviews (0)
    Milwaukee Yard Privacy Company

    Milwaukee Fence Company provides comprehensive fencing solutions to southeastern Wisconsin. When you search for fencing companies near your home, our goal is to be your top resource for fencing installation and repair.


    Our team is available today to install, repair, or maintain your fences so that you have the protection and privacy resources needed for your residential or commercial property.


    Service areas
    Milwaukee
    Address
    805 W Historic Mitchell St STE 4
    53204 Milwaukee
    United States
    +1-4144209624 www.milwaukeefencecompany.com
