At Long Beach Window Tinting, we vet each employee to verify their skill before allowing them to work on client vehicles. It only takes one small error to create crinkles, wrinkles, and bubbles, and we want you to trust us with your ride.





We provide residential, commercial, and automotive window tinting services to Long Beach and the LA metro region. As the leading authorized dealer of window films in the area, you’ll find that our work speaks for itself.



