JMT is owned and operated by John, Dickie, and Marty Thompson, brothers who represent the third generation of a family business. Each brother has vast construction knowledge, having begun their careers in the field, moving into project management before assuming hands-on, executive roles. The JMT team is comprised of some of the most experienced professionals in the industry; a company is only as good as the people it employs, and our staff is responsible for the many successful projects represented in our portfolio.



