Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
MelblashXtensions
Other Businesses in Kew
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium
    • Click to complete

    MelblashXtensions is a professional eyelash extensions and brow destination located in the heart of Kew, Melbourne. Specialising in Hybrid and Russian Volume eyelash extensions as well as lash lifting and tinting, brow lamination and brow waxing. Each lash set is tailored to your unique eye shape and preference leaving you with an individual look that is just right for you. Expect to have lashes that look amazing and feel even better with no damage to your natural lashes. Have fun choosing from natural, full or glam styles, the choice is yours.


    Services
    • Eyelash Extensions
    • Lash Lifts
    • Tints
    • Brow Lamination
    Service areas
    Kew
    Address
    115A High St, VIC
    3101 Kew
    Australia
    +61-450302650 www.melblashxtensions.com
      Add SEO element