MelblashXtensions is a professional eyelash extensions and brow destination located in the heart of Kew, Melbourne. Specialising in Hybrid and Russian Volume eyelash extensions as well as lash lifting and tinting, brow lamination and brow waxing. Each lash set is tailored to your unique eye shape and preference leaving you with an individual look that is just right for you. Expect to have lashes that look amazing and feel even better with no damage to your natural lashes. Have fun choosing from natural, full or glam styles, the choice is yours.



