Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Elevated Techs Cell Phone Repair
Electricians in Las Vegas
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Offers (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project New Offer
Request review Edit profile

Services

  • Cell Phone Repair
  • iPhone Repair
  • iPad Repair
  • Samsung Repair
  • iPhone Screen repair
  • iPhone battery repair
  • cracked phone repair
  • Samsung screen repair
  • laptop repair
  • computer repair
  • cell phone accessories
  • cell phone repair near me
  • iphone 8 repair
  • iphone X repair
  • iphone 7 repair
  • iphone 6 repair
  • iphone charge port repair
  • cellular repair store
  • cell phone unlocking
New project
  • Go Premium

    • Elevated Techs Cell Phone Repair provides cell phone, tablet, and computer repair services. We also provide unlocking, accessories, and home security devices. All technicians are trained and certified. Technicians provided the highest quality repair and customer services. We warranty all of our work.

    Elevated techs is located in the East Las Vegas area. Walk-in repairs are welcome any day of the week, no need to make an appointment. We use high-quality parts and equipment to repair your device.


    Service areas
    Las Vegas
    Address
    871 N Nellis Blvd Suite 5
    89110 Las Vegas
    United States
    +1-7023552750 www.phonexpert.net
      Add SEO element